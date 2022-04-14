First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.86. 5,317,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

