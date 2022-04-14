First National Trust Co Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 12,201,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

