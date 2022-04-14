First National Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

