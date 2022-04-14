First National Trust Co Has $2.81 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

