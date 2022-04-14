First National Trust Co Has $7.19 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,227.29. The company had a trading volume of 402,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,178. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,350.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

