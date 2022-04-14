First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 792,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,535,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,744,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

