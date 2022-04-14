First National Trust Co Invests $202,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 3,303,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

