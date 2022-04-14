First National Trust Co Invests $216,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

