First National Trust Co Makes New $281,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 1,455,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,009. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

