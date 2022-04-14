First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.47. 2,959,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.52. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

