First National Trust Co Sells 1,022 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,779,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,317,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day moving average of $369.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.