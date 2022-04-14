First National Trust Co Sells 671 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $237.66. 834,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

