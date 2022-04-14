First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Update

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FREVS remained flat at $$24.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.00.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (FREVS)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.