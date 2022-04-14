First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Update

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FREVS remained flat at $$24.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.00.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

