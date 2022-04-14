First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

FRC stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

