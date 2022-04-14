First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FDNI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period.

