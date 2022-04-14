First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

FEMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

