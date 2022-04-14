First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

FEN opened at $16.32 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

