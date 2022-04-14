First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000.

