First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,585. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

