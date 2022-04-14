Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,817 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.79 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

