Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $223.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

