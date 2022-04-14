Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 295.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

