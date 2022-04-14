Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COWN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

