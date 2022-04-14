Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,428 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.