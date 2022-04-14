Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

