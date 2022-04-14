Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $67.87

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.87, but opened at $63.36. Fiverr International shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 16,677 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

