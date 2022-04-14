Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $366.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 269,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,839. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

