Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.40% from the stock’s current price.

FBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:FBC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

