FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.56

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 10906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

