FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASET opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

