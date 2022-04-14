FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ASET opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $35.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
