Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Flughafen Zürich stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

