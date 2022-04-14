Fmr Llc Sells 19,466 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BEAM traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 1,384,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.23. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

