FOAM (FOAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,380.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $3,380.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

