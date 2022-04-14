Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 12.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 116,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 385,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

