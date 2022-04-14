Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 297,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,715. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

