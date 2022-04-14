Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 854,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,276. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

