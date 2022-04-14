Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 359,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 75.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 69,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

