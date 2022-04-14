freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.78) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.63 ($26.78).

Shares of FNTN opened at €25.73 ($27.97) on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.18 and a 200 day moving average of €23.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

