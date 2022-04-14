Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.64. 6,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 413,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

