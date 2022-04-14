Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FRD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

