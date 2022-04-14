FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.87. 7,399,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,513. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

