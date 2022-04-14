FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,066,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151,991 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,586,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.