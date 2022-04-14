FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

