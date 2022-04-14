FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 1,040,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

