FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

NYSE D traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 2,562,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

