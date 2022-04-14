FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,120 First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 650,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,548. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

