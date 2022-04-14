FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,176 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

