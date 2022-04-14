FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 432 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. 109,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,185 ($15.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $764.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

