FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 484 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

