FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 536 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $50,645,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 255,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,141. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.